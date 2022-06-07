Tuesday’s Headlines: Our Cup Runneth Over Edition

Fresh from yesterday’s news that we’d won an award from the New York Cycling Club came new evidence of Streetsblog’s indelible import on the life of our city: Our reporter Jesse Coburn’s investigation into the NYPD’s mishandling of 311 calls has won an Investigative Reporting award from the Silurians Press Club!

Coburn was up against the big guns: The Silurians only awarded two investigative pieces this year: The “medallion” award went to New York Times reporter Amy Julia Harris for her series of pieces collected under the rubric “Profiting Off The Homeless,” while Coburn’s “Ignored, Dismissed: How the NYPD Neglects 311 Complaints about Driver Misconduct” won the “merit” award. It did more than impress judges: it also led to an ongoing probe by the city Department of Investigation.

And on top of that, the Silurians also honored Simi Horwitz with a merit award in the “People and Profiles” category for her obituary of rail visionary Bob Diamond, “The Unabridged, Warts-and-All Saga of a Brooklyn Trolley King,” published in Streetsblog on Sept. 6. (Here’s the full list of the honorees.)

We called our old man editor for a quote, and he furnished his standard self-aggrandizement.

“I’m never been prouder of myself than when reporters win awards,” he said. “Such moments provide ample evidence that I did not get in the way.”

We’ll be celebrating with the Silurians (which is Latin for “open bar,” right?) on Wednesday, June 15 at the National Arts Club (check in the next day for the party pics). We pre-ordered the chicken, further evidence that we know what we’re doing.

