Monday’s Headlines: We’d Like to Thank the Academy Edition

We were pleased with the news on Sunday that your humble reporting pals at Streetsblog had won a $500 “Roll It Forward!” award from the New York Cycle Club for being (their words, not ours!), “THE information pipeline about governmental, political and police activity that affect cyclists.”

We are honored and humbled to accept the award — especially given the esteemed company it places us in. Other recipients included the 34th Avenue Open Streets Coalition (the award will fund its Friday Family Bike Rides so the youngest riders learn quickly and start pushing their parents to ride further); Adapt Ability (the award will fund a program that allows families free use of adaptive bicycles); Bike Tarrytown; Black Girls Do Bike; Central Park Medical Unit; InTandem Cycling; Long Island Streets; OutCycling (the award will help fund its Fearless Flyers Youth Cycling Program to teach young adults cycling and leadership skills); and Ride Up Grades (the award will support mechanics during he group’s free two-week bike camp).

We’ll put the money to good use, we assure you (location of the bar to be announced soon — kidding!).

To read the NYCC full announcement, click here. Follow the club on Instagram or Facebook.

