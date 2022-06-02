Thursday’s Headlines: ‘City of Yes’ Edition

Eric Adams channeled Joyce's Molly Bloom at the ABNY breakfast yesterday. Photo: Mayor's Office
Eric Adams channeled Joyce's Molly Bloom at the ABNY breakfast yesterday. Photo: Mayor's Office

It’s much better than a long distance runaround.

Mayor Adams told the crowd at the Association for a Better New York yesterday that his new zoning plan is going to “turn New York into a city of yes. Yes in my backyard. Yes on my block. Yes in my borough,” in order to juice housing development and job creation.

All the YIMBY affirmation brought the inevitable Yes jokes (for example, this nostalgic musical tweet by our own Dave Colon) and the occasional charge of inconsistency. City & State’s Jeff Coltin, for one, pointed out that as recently as last summer, when Adams was Brooklyn Beep, he opposed a housing development on Atlantic Avenue, saying that the area was already too dense. A suburban-style McDonald’s remains on the site instead — across the street from the Atlantic Yards megaproject, with its 15- to 30-story towers..

Still, our ears perked up when Adams said that he supports getting rid of some antiquated rules in order to “build more housing across the city.” One of those rules is the 61-year-old mandatory parking minimums for new buildings that have so stymied housing development and kept the city mired in an outdated car culture, as Open Plans noted. 

Adams hinted in the speech that he might eradicate the parking minimums, but he didn’t promise anything. He gave as an example a Queens family that wants to convert the second floor of their single-family house into a rental unit to help pay their mortgage, but can’t because of a zoning requirement that they provide “an additional parking space.”

“We’re going to change that no to a yes, and help that Queens family stay in their home,” he said.

Does that indicate he wants to change the code on outdated minimums or simply dole out endless variances? We’ll see. Meanwhile, 26 of the 51 Council districts each average fewer than 100 new housing units a year.

The Daily News played the story straight. The Times jigged up a cabaret angle.

In other news:

  • Gov. Hochul made nice noises about her disgraced predecessor at the ribbon cutting for LaGuardia Airport’s new Delta terminal. amNY gave us a tour of the facility.
  • The Daily News talked to the family of the tot who was mowed down by a driver on the Rock last week.
  • It was “Latte Gate” as the MTA selectively edited video in its continuing drive to highlight fare-beating. (NYPost)
  • “Gun detectors” in the subway? Could we start with working cameras? (AP)
  • Speaking of guns, the mayor is appointing a “gun violence czar.” OK, but may we have a road violence czar, too, given that crashes (40,000 so far this year) outnumber shootings (roughly 500) by roughly 80 to 1?
  • Just in time for Pride Month, the Port Authority settled a suit alleging discrimination and false arrest by its cops during “undercover bathroom patrols” at its bus terminals. And we thought cops are supposed to look for real guns. (NYT)
  • Oh, not to mention, the mayor wants to spend money on ads thanking our cops. (Via Twitter)

  • Finally, here’s a comment on who really rates in the “city of yes”: motorists! (Via Twitter)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

State Senators: Let’s Get More Cars on the Road

By Ben Fried |
The bad ideas from Albany show no sign of letting up. Just when you thought the push for a state gas tax holiday had died down, State Senators Jeff Klein and Eric Adams — of the Bronx and Brooklyn, respectively — roll out their own version of summertime "relief" for drivers, and it’s a doozy. […]

Should I Wear a Helmet Today?

By Aaron Naparstek |
The Naparstek boys riding last year’s Summer Streets event… wearing helmets. Sarah’s "Too Much Emphasis on Safety" post yesterday brings up the question in the headline above. A Canadian Broadcasting TV crew doing a documentary on biking is filming me as I take my two sons to school on our Dutch cargo bike today. While […]

Thompson, Avella Pledge to Dump Sadik-Khan If Elected

By Ben Fried |
Tony Avella and Bill Thompson. Photo: Daily News. I didn’t get to watch last night’s Democratic mayoral debate between Bill Thompson and Tony Avella, so I missed the high drama that ensued when the candidates were asked if they’ll retain Janette Sadik-Khan as transportation commissioner. Good thing Brian Lehrer played excerpts on his show this […]

Don’t Dismiss “Don’t Be a Jerk”

By Steve Hindy |
Last week, Doug Gordon wrote that DOT’s upcoming “Don’t Be a Jerk” campaign is the wrong message to educate cyclists at the wrong time. I disagree. “Don’t Be A Jerk” is precisely the sort of catchy phrase that is needed to wake up all New York City cyclists, of all economic classes and educational backgrounds, […]

Weisbrod and Kimball Tie Their Own Hands on Parking Reform

By Stephen Miller |
Reducing the amount of parking in new development promises to make housing more affordable and curb traffic congestion, but it hasn’t gained much traction in Bill de Blasio’s first months at City Hall, despite the mayor’s ambitious promises to ease the housing crunch. Today, two top city officials explained why, unlike their counterparts in more […]