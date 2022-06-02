Thursday’s Headlines: ‘City of Yes’ Edition

Mayor Adams told the crowd at the Association for a Better New York yesterday that his new zoning plan is going to “turn New York into a city of yes. Yes in my backyard. Yes on my block. Yes in my borough,” in order to juice housing development and job creation.

All the YIMBY affirmation brought the inevitable Yes jokes (for example, this nostalgic musical tweet by our own Dave Colon) and the occasional charge of inconsistency. City & State’s Jeff Coltin, for one, pointed out that as recently as last summer, when Adams was Brooklyn Beep, he opposed a housing development on Atlantic Avenue, saying that the area was already too dense. A suburban-style McDonald’s remains on the site instead — across the street from the Atlantic Yards megaproject, with its 15- to 30-story towers..

The mayor is talking a real big game on building housing, but he himself has somewhat of a mixed record on this – recently voting against a project *on Atlantic Avenue* because it was too dense. https://t.co/IL2obOPXWp — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) June 1, 2022

Still, our ears perked up when Adams said that he supports getting rid of some antiquated rules in order to “build more housing across the city.” One of those rules is the 61-year-old mandatory parking minimums for new buildings that have so stymied housing development and kept the city mired in an outdated car culture, as Open Plans noted.

We love to hear @NYCMayor commit to make New York a City of YES. Yes we can put people over parking. Read how we can transform the city by eliminating outdated parking mandates here: https://t.co/luDPlpA9Sm — OpenPlans (@OpenPlans) June 1, 2022

Adams hinted in the speech that he might eradicate the parking minimums, but he didn’t promise anything. He gave as an example a Queens family that wants to convert the second floor of their single-family house into a rental unit to help pay their mortgage, but can’t because of a zoning requirement that they provide “an additional parking space.”

“We’re going to change that no to a yes, and help that Queens family stay in their home,” he said.

Does that indicate he wants to change the code on outdated minimums or simply dole out endless variances? We’ll see. Meanwhile, 26 of the 51 Council districts each average fewer than 100 new housing units a year.

The Daily News played the story straight. The Times jigged up a cabaret angle.

