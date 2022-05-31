Tuesday’s Headlines: It’s Definitely Not Monday Edition

These long, languorous, stay-in-New-York-City-because-it’s-awesome-when-all-the-cars-leave weekends can really wear you out. We played lots of hockey, went to the beach, enjoyed lots of vacant curbside space and even saw a few celebrities, like this mini FDNY vehicle that we hope to see more of:

But it’s easy to be confused. So remember as we start our week, it’s Tuesday, not Monday — and here’s the news (some of it is definitely in the in-the-very-likely-event-that-you-missed-this category:

First of all, don’t listen entirely to the New York Times — Rockaway Beach (well, at least east of Beach 86th Street) was glorious yesterday (if you were wise enough to go to Beach 67th instead of waiting for the S at Broad Channel with all the hipsters).

Many facets of the NYPD’s failure to care for the most vulnerable are visible in this sick tweet from the 111th Precinct over the weekend. We can all agree that people who are living in the street need better options, but their lives are a lot more important than “more parking space for the neighborhood.” Also: “This is what we do” as a hashtag? Not a good look:

Today Homeless Encampment and your patrol officers worked together to clear some encampment locations providing more parking space for the neighborhood. #HomelessEncampmentLocations #ThisIsWhatWeDo #PBQS #Sanitation pic.twitter.com/oqA0q37LzN — NYPD 113th Precinct (@NYPD113Pct) May 30, 2022