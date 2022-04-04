Monday’s Headlines: We Made an April Fool Out of Curtis Sliwa!

People have a love-hate relationship with April Fool’s Day stories because they either feel bad that they were fooled — or they feel bad when they learn that the story isn’t true.

Case in point: Our April Fool’s Day story on Friday about how Mayor Adams was planning to convert all of Third Avenue in Manhattan into a six-lane bike superhighway and two-lane car-free busway (click on image, right, to read the story). The story and the accompanying graphics were just so convincing that many readers allowed themselves to dream the impossible dream…until they woke up from their reverie to realize that Third Avenue would remain a car sewer for years.

Then, of course, there is Curtis Sliwa.

The former mayoral candidate and radio show host — who is a much nicer guy than the belligerent character he plays on WABC — believed the story fully. In fact, taking the airwaves on Saturday morning, he repeated the story over and over, presenting it as truth.

Finally, his wife told him to check the publication date of the story: April 1. So later in the day, Sliwa offered a mea culpa that credited our old man editor for successfully bamboozling the ultimate “street smart” New Yorker (listen below or read the transcript):



Sliwa: Gersh Kuntzman one of the best reporters that have ever existed in New York City. … The guy knows newspapers inside out. And he’s dedicated his life to doing this Streetsblog for the benefit of bicyclists. … But the interesting thing is, he wrote up a piece and … I bought it lock, stock and barrel. And he said that Eric Adams, in his desired to turn more of asphalt into bicycle lanes, decided that he would turn Third Avenue right here on the East Side of Manhattan, into a bicycle superhighway. He had all the schematics: six lanes for bicycles and a barrier, then two lanes for buses. No cars, no vans, no trucks, no Uber no Lyft, no cabs. … I came on the air last night starting at midnight, and I kept repeating that. And then all of a sudden my wife, thank God for my wife Nancy, threw me a lifeline and said, “Curtis I know you like Gersh.” He used to be my radio partner. One of many over the years… Anthony Weiner, co-host: Very good, very clever, funny guy. Sliwa: …and she goes, “The dateline is April 1. Ya may want to call Gersh Kuntzman.” … And I call, “Hey Gersh?” And he goes, “Hey, Curtis, how’s it going?” I said, “Gersh, that story you posted on Streetsblog? Is that legit? Is that for real?” He goes, “No, schmuck, putz. It’s April 1. Don’t tell me you bought that.” And then I had to mumble, and he said, “I bamboozled the most street smart guy in all of New York City because oh my god, I never thought you’d fall for that.”

Weiner then goes on to describe how he and Sliwa texted each other about the story and agreed they would talk about it on their Saturday show. “I said, ‘Let’s go ahead and talk about this,'” Weiner recounted. “So we were that close to becoming laughing stocks, but maybe just to being more of laughing stocks than we usually are.”

Happy to help, guys. In other news from a busy weekend: