Thursday’s Headlines: City Budget Reveal Edition

The big story yesterday was Mayor Adams’s unveiling of his preliminary budget. Most outlets, such as City and State, stuck to the top-line numbers (e.g., $98.5 billion in spending). The Times emphasized that Adams’s “conservative approach,” which amounts to $4 billion less than the city’s present financial plan, would reduce a city work force that burgeoned under Mayor de Blasio.

Gotham Gazette headlined the mayor’s pledge to be “laser-focused on fiscal discipline” while Gothamist featured his remark that the budget is “radically practical.” The Daily News showcased Adams’s order that the NYPD “trim the fat” on spending, while amNY found a transportation angle: City Hall’s promise to promote the Fair Fares program for low-income New Yorkers.

And Sally Goldenberg got a filthy Sanitation scoop:

NEW: @NYCMayor achieved savings from DSNY by suspending the expansion or organics recycling, to the tune of $9.4M this year, $18.2M next year and $21M the following year. cc @muoiod — Sally Goldenberg (@SallyGold) February 16, 2022

Comptroller Lander, for his part, posted a gimlet-eyed tweet on an Adams budget-presentation slide that fear-mongered on crime:

I checked with the statisticians here at the Comptroller’s office, and this the largest 7.5% increase that we’ve ever seen. ? pic.twitter.com/16eMFQ19x2 — Brad Lander (@bradlander) February 16, 2022

In other news:

?@NYC_DOT? practice of painting half a crosswalk and creating more free car parking spots working as designed pic.twitter.com/SIPawMvig7 — Choresh Wald (@Choresh2) February 16, 2022

Journalist Liam Quigley, meanwhile, was out there today helping a Trump-loving state court officer who was avoiding tolls and automated enforcement. (Via Twitter)