Tuesday’s Headlines: Some Groundhog Edition
Despite what various groundhogs said earlier this month, winter looks like it’s giving up; this morning might be the last cold weather you’ll be feeling for quite some time. We’ll get to a high of 33 today, and then high temps will rise about 10 degrees per day until Friday, when some rain will cool us off a bit.
But for now, let’s just get to the news:
- Could the Pulp Pipeline finally be getting shut down? Texas is apparently about to make it harder for fake car dealers to print temporary paper license plates. (NBC4)
- Mayor Adams is putting more money into the Fair Fares program than his “Tale of Two Cities” predecessor did. (Gothamist, NYDN)
- There’s a new Staten Island ferry in town — the Michael Ollis! It’s the first of three new boats expected to launch this year. (NYDN)
- The Post really paid attention to a near-fatal car crash … because it involved a Maryland “beauty pageant queen” and New York’s Fashion Week.
- Our architecture friend John Massengale is writing about the negative toll that Big Real Estate has on New York City. (Common Edge)
- And another Friend of Streetsblog, Doug Gordon, wrote an arts story in the Guardian about super-cool anti-car poster artist, Klaus Staeck.
- We were happy to see our former Streetsblog USA colleague Angie Schmitt quoted in the Times’s late-to-the-party coverage of the pedestrian death crisis — and happy to see her keeping the pro-car organ honest. It’s too easy to blame the “pandemic” for the latest increase in road violence, given that the rise in deaths outside of cars has been a decade-long trend.
- A Penn Station-bound Acela train got stuck in Queens for hours and hours on Monday. (NBC4)
- From the assignment desk: Uptown Council Member Carmen De La Rosa will talk transit after a “walkthrough” of the substandard transit stations in her Washington Heights, Inwood and Marble Hill district with DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and others. The fun starts at 11:15 at the 191st Street station.
- And, finally, the family of April Reign, the moped rider who was run down and killed by a bus driver along Eastern Parkway earlier this month, has set up a GoFundMe page for her young daughter, Samantha.