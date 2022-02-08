Tuesday’s Headlines: Requiem for Jack Mikulincer Edition

The big story yesterday were all the second-day stories about the death of Holocaust survivor Jack Mikulincer under the wheels of his neighbor’s BMW.

Streetsblog did what all too few outlets do these days — namely, run the plates — to determine that the BMW driver is (you guessed it) a recidivist speeder and red-light runner. But you had to hand it to the Daily News; in addition to recounting the driver’s many vehicular transgressions, the tabloid ID’d him as Brooklyn real estate developer Pyotr Yadgarov. It’s unclear to what end the News named Yadgarov, since he wasn’t home to comment, but now his name is out there — and he has a lot of esplanin’ to do (so does the NYPD, which still hasn’t charged him).

Meanwhile, the Times also covered … and, of course, the organ of the car-owning Establishment had no interest in the crash (which it referred to as an “accident”) or in the driver’s very long record of menacing his neighbors in school zones and at red lights. Metro Editor Jim Dao needs a reminder of the difference between an obit and a news story.

You tell him, Naparstek:

Metro reporters! We want to know:

– Who was the driver?

– Where was he coming from and going?

– How fast was he driving? Specifics of the crash?

– Driver’s record and history?

– Describe the car’s features with a focus on those that might have contributed to the crash. https://t.co/q6rhpwVSms — Aaron Naparstek (@Naparstek) February 7, 2022

In other news: