Tuesday’s Headlines: This is What Pro-Car Policies Look Like Edition

The Manhattan Bridge bike path was impassable until Monday afternoon. Photo: Michael Krantz via Twitter
It was an incredibly slow news day as New York dug out from the weekend storm. Or, correct that: pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders and the disabled dug out from the storm and car drivers went about their merry way.

We spent most of the day tracking the myriad outrages to non-drivers:

But the worst example of the city’s ongoing discrimination against pedestrians and the disabled was to be found in this single one-minute video from the Bowery (below the photo):

In just one minute, you hear an enforcement officer not caring about the woman in the wheelchair (“I don’t have a shovel…I can’t get my feet wet”), you watch the woman need the help of a Good Samaritan, and then you watch helplessly as she is forced to weave through traffic just to cross a street. Meanwhile, every single driver is speeding.

In other news:

  • 15 minutes of shame: The fast-grocery company Jokr is in talks to sell its New York operation. What a surprise. (The Information)
  • The snow was worst on Long Island and, as a result, Long Island Rail Road service was iffy on Monday. It is expected to return in full on Tuesday, the Daily News reported.
  • Mayor Adams shuffled the deck in hopes of fighting climate change and environmental injustice. (amNY)
  • As we predicted, Council Member Erik Bottcher would be pushing the Adams administration to do better on garbage. (Gothamist)
  • Check out the wacky new Congressional districts, including the “Jerry”-mander for Rep. Nadler and the Staten-Island-to-Park-Slope district created to get Max Rose re-elected to his old seat (but our old man editor is deriding as the “Thin Blue Line-Green New Deal” district because it puts conservative Rock Dems in the same district as the Park Slope Food Coop). (Gothamist, The City)
  • The Times did an explainer on the push to finish the Harlem segment of the Second Avenue Subway.
  • The New Yorker took a ride with the two guys competing to use every single Citi Bike station.

