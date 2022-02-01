Tuesday’s Headlines: This is What Pro-Car Policies Look Like Edition
It was an incredibly slow news day as New York dug out from the weekend storm. Or, correct that: pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders and the disabled dug out from the storm and car drivers went about their merry way.
We spent most of the day tracking the myriad outrages to non-drivers:
- The Brooklyn Greenway wasn’t plowed until late in the day (according to the Parks Department via Streetsblog’s Twitter) or not at all (according to the Greenway).
- The Jay Street bike lane was still a mess midday (Streetsblog via Twitter)
- And multiple people tweeted about the horrible conditions on the Manhattan Bridge.
- Bus riders were consistently dumped into snow piles because Sanitation plow operators just push the snow out of car drivers’ way into bus stops. (Lacunalingua_3 via Twitter)
But the worst example of the city’s ongoing discrimination against pedestrians and the disabled was to be found in this single one-minute video from the Bowery (below the photo):
“I don’t have a shovel” —@NYPDTrafficOps pic.twitter.com/7UGZWO7noV
— Chelsea Skye (@pekochel) January 31, 2022
In just one minute, you hear an enforcement officer not caring about the woman in the wheelchair (“I don’t have a shovel…I can’t get my feet wet”), you watch the woman need the help of a Good Samaritan, and then you watch helplessly as she is forced to weave through traffic just to cross a street. Meanwhile, every single driver is speeding.
In other news:
- 15 minutes of shame: The fast-grocery company Jokr is in talks to sell its New York operation. What a surprise. (The Information)
- The snow was worst on Long Island and, as a result, Long Island Rail Road service was iffy on Monday. It is expected to return in full on Tuesday, the Daily News reported.
- Mayor Adams shuffled the deck in hopes of fighting climate change and environmental injustice. (amNY)
- As we predicted, Council Member Erik Bottcher would be pushing the Adams administration to do better on garbage. (Gothamist)
- Check out the wacky new Congressional districts, including the “Jerry”-mander for Rep. Nadler and the Staten-Island-to-Park-Slope district created to get Max Rose re-elected to his old seat (but our old man editor is deriding as the “Thin Blue Line-Green New Deal” district because it puts conservative Rock Dems in the same district as the Park Slope Food Coop). (Gothamist, The City)
- The Times did an explainer on the push to finish the Harlem segment of the Second Avenue Subway.
- The New Yorker took a ride with the two guys competing to use every single Citi Bike station.