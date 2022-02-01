Tuesday’s Headlines: This is What Pro-Car Policies Look Like Edition

It was an incredibly slow news day as New York dug out from the weekend storm. Or, correct that: pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders and the disabled dug out from the storm and car drivers went about their merry way.

We spent most of the day tracking the myriad outrages to non-drivers:

But the worst example of the city’s ongoing discrimination against pedestrians and the disabled was to be found in this single one-minute video from the Bowery (below the photo):

In just one minute, you hear an enforcement officer not caring about the woman in the wheelchair (“I don’t have a shovel…I can’t get my feet wet”), you watch the woman need the help of a Good Samaritan, and then you watch helplessly as she is forced to weave through traffic just to cross a street. Meanwhile, every single driver is speeding.

In other news: