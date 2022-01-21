Cyclist Badly Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver along Notorious Windsor Terrace Strip

A delivery cyclist was struck and gravely injured by the hit-and-run driver of an SUV early on Friday morning at a dangerous intersection in Windsor Terrace, police said.

According to the NYPD, the rider of an electric bike was traveling southbound on 10th Avenue just after midnight and entered the intersection with 18th Street, where he was struck by a driver, who did not stop as he or she continued westbound on the side street, which does not have a stop sign at the intersection with 10th Avenue. Police say the car may have been gray.

Locals in the neighborhood know 18th Street as a mini-speedway because of that lack of stop sign or signal. The road is parallel to the Prospect Expressway. Many drivers use the highway’s “10th and 11th Avenue” exit, and then use 18th Street to loop back to Park Slope, which does not have its own exit on the eastbound roadway.

Cops found the bicyclist “unconscious and unresponsive on the roadway with severe body trauma,” police said in a statement. He was taken to Methodist Hospital nearby in critical condition.

At the scene hours later, the delivery worker’s Grubhub bag, gloves and remains of his bike were in the roadway and overgrown grass:

Last year, there were four crashes on that one block, injuring a cyclist and a pedestrian.

This is a breaking story and will be updated later.