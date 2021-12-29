A Round and a Roundy: A Double Dose of De Blasio Dysfunction

You know our national treasure cartoonist — once he gets going, there’s no stopping him.

This week, we asked our draughtsman Bill Roundy for a single image to sum up eight years of Mayor de Blasio’s administration — one on which Hizzoner has been trying to put a gloss all month.

Where other media outlets saw pluses and minuses with de Blasio (pre-K on the plus side, for example, but incomplete police reform on the other), Roundy saw the ups and downs a different way. Yes, there have been increases — but not in the kind of things you want. And, yes, the mayor has reduced other things, but, again, not always in areas that needed reductions.

In addition to the cartoon atop this story, here’s another take:

Once again, it’s the kind of graphic hot take you won’t find anywhere else. And it might just be the last appearance of “Sleepy” de Blasio, the sandal-and-nightcap-wearing chief executive who leaves office on Dec. 31. How will Roundy graphically present future Mayor Eric Adams? Given his penchant for sidewalk parking and all-hours nightclubbing, your guess is as good as ours!

Check out Bill Roundy’s entire oeuvre by clicking here.