Wednesday’s Headlines: Ydanis’s Bold Pledge Edition

The big news on Tuesday was incoming Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announcing that he would beef up half of the city’s weakest protected bike lanes in his first 100 days in office. That’s a tall order, and it made news:

Read all about it in the Daily News, Streetsblog, and amNY.

And after that, here’s some other news:

The City is the latest outlet to offer pre-post-mortems on the de Blasio years.

There was lots of road violence reported yesterday: A Queens man was seriously injured by a bus driver in Queens (NYDN, NY Post), an unlicensed driver ran over a cop in The Bronx (NYDN, NY Post), a drunk driver crashed into the New School (Village Sun), a motorcyclist hit a senior on the Lower East Side (amNY), and a nanny in Park Slope was badly injured by a truck driver after she pushed a 1-year-old child to safety (NYDN) — a crash that some trolls blamed (of course) on bike lanes.

In #parkslope, giant pickup truck runs over a woman and a stroller who were in the crosswalk, and people are pointing fingers at… cyclists, bike lanes, and outdoor dining pic.twitter.com/0IhsOZDGaJ — Elie Bilmes (@ElieBilmes) December 20, 2021