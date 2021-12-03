Friday’s Headlines: Bollards are Just Toothpicks Edition

First, let’s remember that it’s our annual December Donation Drive, so if you see this icon (right) atop our stories this week, maybe it’ll remind you, um, you know, um, how much good work we do and how much we’d be grateful for more support. (Yesterday, we received a bunch of nice gifts from our readers, so here’s today’s thank you roll: Thanks, Rachel! Thanks, Ross! Thanks, Daniel! Thanks, Gordon! Thanks, Patrick! Thanks, Susan! Thanks, Alexandra! Thanks, Eric! Thanks, Other Susan!)

Now, onto a quick video we wanted to show you of a speeding driver losing control of his car and slamming into a light post.

It’s a pretty scary crash and a reminder that most bollards are like toothpicks when a car is moving this fast:

We’ve clearly upset someone at BMW. These bollards gave it everything.#WorldBollardAssociation pic.twitter.com/pfRjT6A0Yz — World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) December 1, 2021

