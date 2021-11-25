Giving Thanks for Thursday’s Headlines

We are taking off on Thursday to celebrate all of the things for which we are lucky enough and privileged enough to be thankful — among them our employment, rooves and (at least in the case of our younger staffers) reliable health.

We wish all our readers a joyous holiday and continued hope that things get better for all. In the meantime, here’s some news you might have missed while you were baking a pie or dressing a turkey: