Giving Thanks for Thursday’s Headlines
We are taking off on Thursday to celebrate all of the things for which we are lucky enough and privileged enough to be thankful — among them our employment, rooves and (at least in the case of our younger staffers) reliable health.
We wish all our readers a joyous holiday and continued hope that things get better for all. In the meantime, here’s some news you might have missed while you were baking a pie or dressing a turkey:
- What the L? An hour in a tunnel? (NYDN)
- According to the Post, a Bronx woman is strapping herself to poles to avoid being pushed onto subway tracks. As we said, according to the Post.
- Keep cars out of Rockefeller Center this holiday season. (NY Post)
- Car mayhem on the Rock. (amNY)
- Gothamist got around to covering the Second Avenue Subway news.
- And, finally, if you want to get your shopping done early, Transportation Alternatives, Bike NYC, the War on Cars and, of course, Helen Ho, have retail offerings on their websites.