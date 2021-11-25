Giving Thanks for Thursday’s Headlines

Happy holiday!

We are taking off on Thursday to celebrate all of the things for which we are lucky enough and privileged enough to be thankful — among them our employment, rooves and (at least in the case of our younger staffers) reliable health.

We wish all our readers a joyous holiday and continued hope that things get better for all. In the meantime, here’s some news you might have missed while you were baking a pie or dressing a turkey:

  • What the L? An hour in a tunnel? (NYDN)
  • According to the Post, a Bronx woman is strapping herself to poles to avoid being pushed onto subway tracks. As we said, according to the Post.
  • Keep cars out of Rockefeller Center this holiday season. (NY Post)
  • Car mayhem on the Rock. (amNY)
  • Gothamist got around to covering the Second Avenue Subway news.
  • And, finally, if you want to get your shopping done early, Transportation Alternatives, Bike NYC, the War on Cars and, of course, Helen Ho, have retail offerings on their websites.

 

