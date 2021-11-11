Thursday’s Headlines: ‘Tear Down This Road’ Edition

The big story yesterday was the call of Carl Scissura — the president of the New York Building Congress, and thus among the heaviest of local construction-industry heavies — to “tear down” the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. As head of the panel Mayor de Blasio empowered in 2019 to recommend fixes for the crumbling Robert Moses-built highway, Scissura publicly hadn’t said anything close to the savage words he pronounced yesterday at a breakfast of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.

“It is the most ridiculous, disgusting eyesore. It’s dangerous, it’s polluted, it’s rusted. Let’s all chant, ‘Tear the BQE down! Tear the BQE down,” The Post quoted him as saying — a mere four months after Mayor de Blasio unveiled plans that would prop up said rotting eyesore for another 20 years. Cissura said that the feds could kickstart the project with money in the new Biden infrastructure bill.

The Post’s story spotlighted the starkness of Cissura’s language, while amNY played up the historical angle: “The BQE was built under the reign of power broker Robert Moses in the 1950s, destroying several working-class neighborhoods on its path.” Streetsblog’s Julianne Cuba noted Scissura’s volte-face and got some react.

In other news yesterday: