Tuesday’s Headlines: What Really Happened to Curtis Sliwa Edition

As you know, we at Streetsblog consistently remind car owners that it is their responsibility to not hit pedestrians and to exercise due care — meaning that they must operate their 3,000-pound killing machines at a speed slow enough to stop in an emergency.

Unless that “emergency” is a 200-pound beret-topped office-seeker rushing across four lanes of traffic against the light from between two trucks to get to a radio interview.

In the days after the Oct. 29 injury, GOP Mayoral loser Curtis Sliwa consistently declined to talk about the incident — and over the weekend, we found out why: a video of the incident had emerged that didn’t make Sliwa look very good. WABC had it and the Post had it, but somehow we missed it until Talia Jane posted a gif of it on Twitter yesterday:

for no reason, a gif of sliwa running into a taxi pic.twitter.com/vddf11LLYe — talia jane? (@mxtaliajane) November 6, 2021

Given Sliwa’s complete disregard for safety, this might be the only time we’re willing to accept that maybe the driver did not deserve a summons for failure to exercise due care. Maybe. (We reached out to Sliwa and heard only crickets.)

