Monday’s Headlines: Just Another Tragic ‘Accident’ Edition

The biggest under-reported story of the weekend was the late Friday news that mayoral candidate and beret-industry pillar Curtis Sliwa had been hit by the driver of a taxicab.

Let’s set aside the horror that a major candidate could have easily been killed to focus on how ineptly the local press handled it — treating it like a little sideshow rather than using the crash as a teachable moment about how common this kind of thing is.

None of the major news outlets — the Daily News, the Post, the AP — bothered to point out that a taxi driver was the actor, leading with alternate versions of, “Mayor candidate Curtis Sliwa was injured after being hit by a cab in Midtown on Friday…” Worst of all was WPIX, whose headline — “NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa fractures arm after being hit by cab” — made it sound as if Sliwa was so upset that he hadn’t been more severely injured that he went and broke his arm afterwards.

It’s horrifying how everyone is playing Sliwa getting run over and seriously injured by a cabbie for laughs. Thousands of pedestrians and cyclists are injured by car drivers every year. @CurtisSliwa and the media wasted a teachable moment about this public health crisis. https://t.co/2bUkHgr0s1 — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) November 1, 2021

Interestingly, the AP noted that “Sliwa did not file a police report about the incident,” which is unfortunate because without a police report, it’s unlikely that any city authorities will do anything to hold the driver accountable for failing to exercise due care nor will the roadway receive any scrutiny for a possible safety redesign.

And as a result of not calling the cops, Sliwa in effect does not become a statistic, meaning that his injuries will not be added to the running list of 40,179 injured in crashes between Jan. 1 and Oct. 26, according to city stats visualized by Crashmapper. That’s 134 people per day, on average. If that many people were being shot or were being hospitalized for COVID-19, you bet people would be talking about it. But instead, it’s just a mayoral candidate being run over by a driver. Happens every day, people. Nothing to see here.

