Thursday’s Headlines: The Port Authority’s Climate Strip-Tease Edition

From the assignment desk: The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will hold a “virtual event” today to announce that it will “formally adopt a goal of achieving net zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050” and “formally adopt the Biden administration’s newly announced target of reducing direct emissions by 50 percent by 2030” ahead of the United Nation’s COP 26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. It promised “a new set of initiatives” that will reduce its carbon footprint even further — but likely only as an agency.

It’s laudable to reduce your own pollution. But it would be great to hear that the toll- and parking-addicted authority is seeking ways to reduce the number of vehicles using its facilities — a far greater source of carbon for our atmosphere than its own emissions. It would be even better if the bi-state agency would announce that it is leading a regional effort of transportation agencies to tackle climate change, as some have advised.

The PANYNJ said the other day that in September its four bridges and two tunnels “handled a total of 9.9 million eastbound vehicles, just 3.5 percent below September 2019 levels, which was 10.29 million vehicles.” Even more so, Executive Director Rick Cotton reported to his board on Oct. 21, the vehicle traffic on the PANYNJ crossings was up 1.1 percent in week of Oct. 11-17 compared to October 2019, a portent of the carpocalypse to come. Meanwhile, PATH train ridership is down 56 percent from September 2019. The only bright spot, from the carbon point of view, is that there are still 40 percent fewer passengers using the Port Authority’s airports than before the pandemic (so presumably there are fewer flights).

So, what is the Port Authority going to do to curtail the sources of those emissions in New York and New Jersey, e.g., to discourage car driving? We’re all ears!

