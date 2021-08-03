A Round and a Roundy: The Port Authority’s Addiction to Cars

Last week’s story about the Port Authority’s need for car revenue was our top story for a reason — but it was missing one thing: a graphic that perfectly encapsulated the problem.

Enter Bill Roundy.

Once again, our national treasure cartoonist has taken the issue and boiled it down to its essence: the Port Authority — and, as a result, our region — is addicted to cars. As long as all the agencies on the planet continue business as usual, it will be business as usual for our warming planet.

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.