VAXIN8D? OK, Fine, But This Driver is Still Cause for Concern

He’s vaccinated, but he’s still a jerk.

The driver of 2012 Chevy Cruze with the spiffy new vanity plates, VAXIN8D, showed up on Nassau Street in Williamsburg — and promptly got his fourth parking ticket on Oct. 19, following three summonses since hitting the streets earlier this year (see driving record right).

It’s unclear when the owner of the car swapped out his earlier plates for VAXIN8D (though given the vanity plate’s promise, it would have been sometime earlier this year, when some Americans started getting vaccinated against Covid-19).

Failure to get vaccinated is considered by medical experts to be one reason why the coronavirus pandemic will likely continue into a third year. But, judging from the speed at which VAXIN8D has run up parking tickets, the epidemic of illegally parked cars will likely continue forever.

Three of his four tickets remain unpaid. He owes $195.