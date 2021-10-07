Thursday’s Headlines: Go Play in Traffic Edition

You know the city is becoming unlivable when regular run-of-the-mill wags in the media (which has long sucked on the molten-gold-filled teat of car industry largesse) start noticing how dismal the city is now, thanks to the 120,000 more cars that are filling the streets, choking our lungs and destroying the livability of our neighborhoods.

That’s long been an argument put forth by Streetsblog, its sister organizations, Transportation Alternatives and a few enlightened pols, but you don’t readily see non-combatants taking to Twitter to complain about how car owners (which typically includes them!) are ruining everything.

But it happened, thanks to a tweet by Michael Powell of the New York Times, which got lots of replies like this one from former Daily Newser Ellen Tumposky:

The change is really noticeable. Quality of life and safety are in decline. https://t.co/zOkKp0jVz5 — Ellen Tumposky (@ellentumposky) October 6, 2021

It was particularly nice to see mainstream media types parroting our talking points, though not every politician seems to think cars are so dangerous. In case you missed it, here’s Brooklyn Democratic leader (and Assembly Member) Rodneyse Bichotte running into traffic — on Flatbush Avenue, no less! — to avoid answering a NY1 reporter‘s question! Gee, maybe we’re wrong about the danger of cars:

Must-see TV: Brooklyn Dem Party chair @AMBichotte would rather walk through Flatbush Ave. traffic than answer questions from a reporter. https://t.co/FJqE3wLCUj — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) October 5, 2021

In other news: