Monday’s Headlines: More Support for Congestion Pricing Edition

The biggest story of Sunday was the rally in support of congestion pricing outside Gov. Hochul’s Midtown office (NYDN, amNY). But it’s really ultimately the same argument: why is this taking so long? (Dave Colon answered that fully last week).

There will be two more public hearings on Wednesday (one for the northern New York suburbs at 10 a.m. and one for Long Island at 6 p.m.). On Thursday, city residents outside of Manhattan get their second session at 6 p.m. And Connecticut residents get to weigh in on Friday at 1 p.m. Click on the links early this week to register — timeslots go fast.

In other news from a quiet weekend: