Monday’s Headlines: More Support for Congestion Pricing Edition
The biggest story of Sunday was the rally in support of congestion pricing outside Gov. Hochul’s Midtown office (NYDN, amNY). But it’s really ultimately the same argument: why is this taking so long? (Dave Colon answered that fully last week).
There will be two more public hearings on Wednesday (one for the northern New York suburbs at 10 a.m. and one for Long Island at 6 p.m.). On Thursday, city residents outside of Manhattan get their second session at 6 p.m. And Connecticut residents get to weigh in on Friday at 1 p.m. Click on the links early this week to register — timeslots go fast.
In other news from a quiet weekend:
- The Daily News filled out the details in the short, brutal life of Babacar Dia, the delivery worker killed on Saturday night in New Lots. The tabloid pulled heartstrings, but failed to report on how badly the NYPD does in catching hit-and-run drivers.
- Well, maybe the NYPD will do better with all the carjackings going on. (NY Post)
- The Daily News’s Tom Tracy did a good job following our story two weeks ago about substandard e-bike batteries that spark fires.
- The city should be ashamed of its treatment of street vendors, amNY reports.
