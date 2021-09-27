Monday’s Headlines: More Support for Congestion Pricing Edition

Patrick Houston from New York Communities for Change was one of many congestion pricing supporters rallying on Sunday at Gov. Hochul's office. Photo: Riders Alliance
The biggest story of Sunday was the rally in support of congestion pricing outside Gov. Hochul’s Midtown office (NYDN, amNY). But it’s really ultimately the same argument: why is this taking so long? (Dave Colon answered that fully last week).

There will be two more public hearings on Wednesday (one for the northern New York suburbs at 10 a.m. and one for Long Island at 6 p.m.). On Thursday, city residents outside of Manhattan get their second session at 6 p.m. And Connecticut residents get to weigh in on Friday at 1 p.m. Click on the links early this week to register — timeslots go fast.

In other news from a quiet weekend:

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Paterson Backs Pricing, Introduces Bill in Albany

By Ben Fried |
David Paterson is going to do right by his old State Senate district after all. New York’s new governor settled any doubts about his position on congestion pricing this afternoon, introducing a bill that follows the recommendations of the Traffic Congestion Mitigation Commission. The Daily Politics has the scoop: "Congestion pricing addresses two urgent concerns […]

Glick’s Excuse: Everything But the Kitchen Sink

By Brad Aaron |
Welcome to Glickville As Deborah Glick herself would tell you, no state legislator had more reason to support congestion pricing than she did. In a district where 95.4 percent of working residents would not have paid the charge, where households with a car are outnumbered by households sans vehicle three to one, and which nonetheless […]

Congestion Pricing: Bloomberg Needs to Sweeten the Deal

By John Kaehny |
Webster Avenue and Fordham Road, the Bronx Congestion pricing is in trouble. With just weeks to go before the Traffic Mitigation Commission makes its recommendations to the City Council and State Legislature, public support is waning and opponents appear to have the upper hand. The one sales pitch that scored high in public opinion polls, […]