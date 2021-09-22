A Round and a Roundy: Passing the Buck on Unsafe Streets

Finger-pointing is a municipal tradition. So it was after a reckless driver hit and killed a 3-month-old baby in Clinton Hill on Sept. 11.

The driver who cops say hit Apolline Mong-Guillemin has 91 camera-issued tickets on his record and thousands of dollars in unpaid fines. But his car was never towed away.

The driver was arrested in February for driving with a suspended license (at least the third time he’d been caught doing that). But he was released.

The driver wasn’t caught by the city’s new Dangerous Vehicle Abatement Act because, wouldn’t you know it!, Mayor de Blasio declined to fund it at the start of the pandemic.

And so on. (We wrote about all the errors in the case here.)

Fortunately, our national treasure cartoonist Bill Roundy has put the case in its proper graphic context: No one is taking responsibility for keeping our streets safe from reckless drivers. Just follow the bouncing blame in his latest cartoon.

He weighed in on the Apolline case last week, too. Here’s a reminder:

Bill Roundy’s groaning archive of graphic clarion calls are kept right here for safe-keeping.