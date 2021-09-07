Tuesday’s Headlines: Damage Control Edition

President Biden will tour flood-damaged areas of Queens today, one day after the White House announced that federal aid will help victims (NY Times).

Meanwhile, on the day story, the Daily News got a great expletive-laced headline out of a Queens resident’s taunt of Mayor de Blasio during a Monday visit to flood-damaged Woodside (though, in fairness to the mayor, the tauntress was anonymous). The Post had almost the same “You don’t give a shit” quote, but the Tabloid of Record had the curse being flung at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a frequent Murdoch target. Dean Moses of amNY let both pols off the hook.

Also on Monday, the MTA announced that all subway service is back in time for this morning’s rush hour (all but a small stretch of the 5 train in The Bronx has previously been restored from flood damage). (NYDN)

In other news:

A reminder: The NYPD’s power grab began in earnest after 9/11. (Gothamist)

Did you see the great Gothamist photo of the poo-filled Newtown Creek? This is what happens when the city’s sewers all overflow.

Thanks to New York State public schools, we were not fully aware that the famous Civil War draft riots were really a White supremacist rampage. (Gothamist)

The 34th Avenue open street is so successful that even Cheddar News is covering it.

The New York City sheriff is finally moving against cars with illegal paper plates. (Gothamist)

The new Vision LatinX podcast debuts this week with a focus on deliveristas.

And finally, a lot of people are biking on the new Brooklyn Bridge bike path, but it is not open yet (most videos cut out before the cyclist gets to the Manhattan end, where barricades are still up). Here’s one example: