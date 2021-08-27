Friday’s Headlines: For Whom the Central Business District Tolls

Calling all activists! The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced yesterday that it will be holding 13 virtual public meetings in late September and early October in order to allow the public in a 28-county region in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey to have its say on the environmental impact of congestion pricing. That means livable-streets activists in the tri-state area will need to weigh in, in force, in order to counter the hysterical, pro-car NIMBYs who will try to clog up the Zoom feed.

There will be 10 geographically specific meetings designed to channel the commentary of various locales. Three other, statewide meetings will seek to address the concerns of underserved environmental justice communities in the three states, and anyone may register to attend any or all of those, the MTA says.

The dates are as follows, and you should mark them on your calendars. (amNY also covered the announcement.)

The 10 meetings are:

Thursday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to noon: The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island

Thursday, Sept. 23, 6-8 p.m.: Manhattan Central Business District (60th Street and below)

Friday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to noon: New Jersey

Wednesday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to noon: Northern New York City Suburbs

Wednesday, Sept. 29, 6-8 p.m.: Long Island

Thursday, Sept. 30, 6-8 p.m.: The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island

Friday, Oct. 1, 1-3 p.m.: Connecticut

Monday, Oct. 4, 6-8 p.m.: New Jersey

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 6-8 p.m.: Northern New York City Suburbs

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 6-8 p.m.: Manhattan Outside the Central Business District (61st Street and above)

The three environmental-justice meetings (one per state) are:

Thursday, Oct. 7, 6-8 p.m.: New York

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 6-8 p.m.: New Jersey

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 6-8 p.m.: Connecticut

The announcement comes a week after the MTA and the state and city departments of transportation let loose that we’re gonna spend another 16 months assessing the environmental effect of a program that we’ve been discussing since the Bloomberg administration, but, hey, the agency heads involved tried to put a good face on it.

Janno Lieber, acting MTA chair & CEO, said that “it’s important that the public have an opportunity to learn about the proposal,” while state Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez invited us to “reimagine travel into Manhattan’s Central Business District while at the same time reducing harmful carbon emissions, enhancing community health, and improving the reliability of the region’s public transportation.”

That left the city’s transportation commish, Hank Gutman, to state the obvious: “As we emerge from this pandemic, we owe it to our fellow New Yorkers to get this project done as quickly as possible.” His ears must have been buzzing from all those who are put out by the need to do an environmental assessment of a pro-environment program.

This is fine, absolutely fine let's environmentally review congestion pricing for 50 more years pic.twitter.com/t9bVWIItde — Vlado Vince (@mejs) August 26, 2021

Oh, and the MTA debuted its snazzy new website promoting the program, which supplies fun facts in the vein of this (much more granular) Streetsblog story, such as:

Congestion in the New York City region will cost businesses, commuters, and residents $100 billion over the next five years, according to a 2018 analysis by the Partnership for New York City, and

New Yorkers lose 133 hours on average each year due to traffic congestion, which costs them $1,859 in lost productivity and other costs.

