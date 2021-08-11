Wednesday’s Headlines: Rhymes with ‘Local’ Edition

Welcome, Kathy Hochul!

Most New Yorkers don’t know much about future Gov. Hochul (rhymes with “local”), but we’ve been following her career for years. It seems like only yesterday that she was taking the right mode of transportation when she wanted to appear gubernatorial, wasworking with (or at least cutting a ribbon with) MTA Chairman Janno Lieber, was calling for President Trump’s impeachment over his failure to confront Vladimir Putin, was tweeting a nice thing about a bike lane, and was saying nice things about congestion pricing (albeit on behalf of her former boss).

But you didn’t come here to read about Hochul or to get a full summary of yesterday’s news about soon-to-be-ex Gov. Cuomo’s long-overdue (and fairly self-serving) sword fall, but if you want the key stories, here’s a very quick roundup below the video of the full speech itself:

JUST NOW: Gov Cuomo, driving himself, leaves Midtown Manhattan following his resignation announcement pic.twitter.com/9K3f9rZVSA — Alec Hernández (@AlecAHernandez) August 10, 2021

That said, there was some coverage of the Albany mess that did touch directly on our livable streets world yesterday, so here it is:

Guse of the Newsuh had a good story about Port Authority employees demanding an end to Cuomo’s boondoggle LaGuardia AirTrain.

Our own Dave Colon covered transit advocates’ advice for Hochul (hint: “Be a pro mo’, not like Cuomo”).

And there was also other news: