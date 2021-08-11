Wednesday’s Headlines: Rhymes with ‘Local’ Edition

Future Gov. Kathy Hochul. Photo: Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor
Future Gov. Kathy Hochul. Photo: Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor

Welcome, Kathy Hochul!

Most New Yorkers don’t know much about future Gov. Hochul (rhymes with “local”), but we’ve been following her career for years. It seems like only yesterday that she was taking the right mode of transportation when she wanted to appear gubernatorial, wasworking with (or at least cutting a ribbon with) MTA Chairman Janno Lieber, was calling for President Trump’s impeachment over his failure to confront Vladimir Putin, was tweeting a nice thing about a bike lane, and was saying nice things about congestion pricing (albeit on behalf of her former boss).

But you didn’t come here to read about Hochul or to get a full summary of yesterday’s news about soon-to-be-ex Gov. Cuomo’s long-overdue (and fairly self-serving) sword fall, but if you want the key stories, here’s a very quick roundup below the video of the full speech itself:

That said, there was some coverage of the Albany mess that did touch directly on our livable streets world yesterday, so here it is:

And there was also other news:

  • Chuck Schumer is really excited about the infrastructure bill (NYDN). Kea Wilson at Streetsblog USA isn’t so enthusiastic.
  • Pols are demanding the return of cash transactions at subway token booths. (NYDN, amNY)
  • The new Staten Island to Midtown ferry service will start later this month. (amNY)
  • Longtime Parks insider Margaret Nelson was named acting Parks Commissioner now that Mitchell Silver’s long goodbye has kicked in. (Brooklyn Eagle)

 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG