Wednesday’s Headlines: So How Was Your Day Edition?

File photo: Kevin Coughlin / Governor's Office

  • The Post’s David Meyer got a scoop the old-fashioned (well, new old-fashioned) way — reading the City Journal (now online) to discover that the city Department of Transportation is making rules for how companies can test autonomous vehicles in the five boroughs. But we quickly realized that the the proposed testing permits can only be obtained by companies that have “already received approval by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles to demonstrate or test a motor vehicle with autonomous vehicle technology.” We called the state DMV to find out how many companies that is, but the agency didn’t get back to us.
  • That’s one way to get a quick meal. (NY Post)
  • Here’s a story about a guy who parallel parked really well (a bit too well, if you ask the Internet). (Curbed)
  • A 91-year-old woman was run down by a driver of a massive assault car in Queens. (NY Post)
  • And finally, for the second straight day, the City Cleanup Corps failed to set up the key first barricade on the Willoughby Avenue open street — the one that workers failed to deploy on Monday, despite our big scoop promising same. Come on, CCC, you’re making us look bad!
This was noon.
This was noon.

