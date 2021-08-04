Wednesday’s Headlines: So How Was Your Day Edition?
Look, you didn’t click here to read about Andrew Cuomo’s coming demise, but in case you want a summary of all the coverage (including Joe Biden’s call for his resignation), here you go:
- The Daily News main focused on Troopergate. In a sidebar, the paper explored how Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has finally stopped slow-walking the real impeachment investigation (which will, again, take months). The paper also played the governor’s creepy video defense straight. And added in a routine man-on-the-street take.
- The Post did the full blood-in-the-water treatment, with a main story profiling the women who have made allegations against the governor; a pol-on-the-street take (and a separate de Blasio reaction and another reaction from future governor Kathy Hochul); the obligatory Go-uomo editorial; an entire story about a damning photo; a special focus on just how creepy Cuomo’s kissing montage was; a rewrite of an interview with one of the governor’s alleged victims; a quick hit first story (and a second one) on the AG’s report itself, plus another that focused on the AG’s discovery that Cuomo tried to smear one of his accusers and another report story that centered on Cuomo’s demand that accuser Charlotte Bennett do push-ups in front of him; the obligatory Heastie piece, plus another one on the machinations inside the Democratic caucus; separate reactions from Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa; a piece about Cuomo allegedly singing to Bennett; a story about the governor’s former girlfriend, Sandra Lee; a story on an old Cuomo tweet that now looks bad; and a final story on efforts by the Albany DA to press a criminal case. If nothing else, the paper should win a Pulitzer for the typing alone.
- The Times’s main story focused on President Biden’s call for Cuomo to quit. The Gray Lady’s sidebars included ones focusing on the toxic workplace; a Cuomo-as-Nixon brink-of-the-abyss piece; a story about all the other men who have abused women; a profile of future Gov. Kathy Hochul; a legal primer; an interview with Bennett; and a Cuomo-must-Go-uomo editorial.
- Gothamist did the handy “five takeaways” treatment.
- And if you’re a completist, here’s Attorney General Letitia James’s press release about her report.
That should give you a lot to read. If you want the latest news from the Streetsblog wheelhouse, click on these stories:
- The Post’s David Meyer got a scoop the old-fashioned (well, new old-fashioned) way — reading the City Journal (now online) to discover that the city Department of Transportation is making rules for how companies can test autonomous vehicles in the five boroughs. But we quickly realized that the the proposed testing permits can only be obtained by companies that have “already received approval by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles to demonstrate or test a motor vehicle with autonomous vehicle technology.” We called the state DMV to find out how many companies that is, but the agency didn’t get back to us.
