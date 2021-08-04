OPINION: Build the Queensboro Bridge Pedestrian Path Now! The DOT should not allow dangerous conditions for walkers and bikers to fester until the end of 2022. But it will — so as not to inconvenience motorists.

The city’s conversion of a car lane on the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge to a dedicated pedestrian path — which is slated to be finished in late 2022 if everything goes perfectly — should happen even sooner before more crashes injure or even kill pedestrians or cyclists who now share a single, bi-directional lane on the dangerous span.

But it won’t, because the Department of Transportation, as usual, is putting the convenience of motorists over the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians.

Street-safety advocates celebrated in January when the DOT agreed to convert the South Outer Roadway, an underused car lane, to pedestrian use, and leave its northern counterpart available only to cyclists. The move came after years of frequent crashes and injuries to pedestrians, cyclists, e-bike riders and moped users on the shared 11-foot-wide North Outer Roadway, years of campaigning for dedicated lanes for bikers and walkers, supported by elected officials, businesses, and bridge users in Queens and Manhattan — and years of city foot-dragging.

How many ways did the city stall?

First, the DOT said it couldn’t make dedicated lanes for cyclists and walkers, but could “study” the issue only at the end of 2022, after the completion of the reconstruction of the bridge’s upper deck. Until then, the department said, it needed the SOR for motorists. After that excuse fell apart (the people walking and biking on the NOR outnumber the cars on the SOR), the DOT said that it couldn’t convert the SOR for pedestrian use because its walls were so low that walkers could fall or jump off the bridge, and that such protective fencing was too expensive. Happily, City Council members and the Queens borough president last year allotted discretionary funding to pay for the fence.

Now the Landmarks Preservation Commission has approved the work of the engineering firm that the DOT engaged to design the SOR protective fence. [See document embedded below.] It could start soon. So what’s the hold up? (One initial theory? The DOT has been aware of the need for a fence for years, yet only presented its idea to the Commission on May 6 of this year. What’s that all about?)

The DOT evidently still prefers to let motorists use the SOR during the upper-roadway reconstruction; its presentation for the bridge replacement says that the “South Outer Roadway & Lower Roadway [are to remain] open at all times” during all construction stages. Non-car bridge users can take a back seat.

“All of the engineering work is complete and the SOR fence could go up immediately if DOT Bridges expedited and prioritized it,” said Laura Shepard, a moving force behind the QBB campaign. “Its decision to preserve Level of Service for vehicles for the duration of the upper deck rehabilitation is causing congestion and leading to more crashes and injuries among cyclists.”