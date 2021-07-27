Around and a Roundy: The Grinch Who’d Steal Outdoor Dining

This week, our editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy channels Dr. Seuss (or rather, his character the Grinch) in order to highlight the mounting opposition to the al fresco dining movement.

Sometimes, it neighbors complaining about noisy bars. Other times, it’s motorists who miss the free car storage that disappeared underneath the pandemic-inspired outdoor dining facilities. Whoever the complainant, Roundy points out an essential truth about public policy in this town: They who speak the loudest rule the day.

If you want the city to continue the biggest rollback of parking since 1950, when cars first were allowed to be left overnight on city streets, now is the time to raise your voice.

Rest assured, New York: If people don’t stand up for what we’ve gained, the vociferous car lobby will take it back.

