Tuesday’s Headlines: ‘Hot Impunity Summer’ Edition

He’s sorry … that some of his political enemies would stoop to this.

After the Post outed Bay Ridge Council Member Justin Brannan for getting 16 school-zone speeding tickets —including six violations in the last five months — Brannan took to a Facebook group to explain why he was “singled out” for scrutiny. His apology surfaced lots of throat-clearing and caveats for his behavior.

“Did one of my many opponents plant this story? Of course they did!” Brannan wrote. “But that’s irrelevant.” So why mention it?

Eh, I only blamed myself. This screenshot is taken out of context — it was part of a long FB thread where people were asking/wondering why I was singled out, etc. And, like I said, it doesn't matter where it came from. I own it. It's on me. Why I was singled out is irrelevant. — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) July 19, 2021

Safe-streets advocates and journalists noted that his statement raised even more questions: Why was a politician driving “waayyyy” more during the pandemic, when he could have been setting an example and taking mass transit , like the rest of the essential workers? Why did he need a story in the Post to be reminded to “practice what we preach”? Was the second speeding ticket not enough? What about the 15th? The Post also caught Brannan’s Ford SUV illegally parked outside the venue where Jumaane Williams was getting married, city-issued placard on the dash. How often does he use his parking placard? And for what purpose?

Brannan has not responded to Streetsblog’s messages or texts — nor has he picked up the phone when we have called to ask him follow-up questions. Specifically: Will he relinquish his city-owned parking placard? Will he redouble his efforts to make Fourth Avenue safer? Our inbox is waiting, council member.