A Round and a Roundy: Open-Street Opponents Pounce on Play Space When it comes to open streets and what they mean for kids, our national-treasure 'bartoonist' always nails it.

This week, our editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy returns to a favorite topic: the car-loving killjoys who want to deny kids their play space on open streets — all for the sake of a few parking spaces.

Whether it’s the motorists who purposefully parked in the space reserved for Fresh Air Fund summer camps on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights or the folks who threaten the volunteers setting up the barricades on the Avenue B open street in Manhattan, you can always count on some entitled New Yorker to hog the public right of way for a metal box with an internal-combustion engine.

Kids? They’re just in the way of all that free storage for private property!

But rest assured, New York, our children have a tribune in Roundy and his ever-sharp pen.

