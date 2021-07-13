A Round and a Roundy: Abbate is Tilting at Windmills

It doesn’t take much for an obscure elected official to get the Bill Roundy treatment — just sue the city for no reason and you are instantly immortalized in caricature forever.

This week, Assembly Member Peter Abbate of southern Brooklyn gets served up a colorful plate of ridicule by our national treasure cartoonist for his lawsuit against the city for trying to make Seventh and Eighth avenues in Sunset Park safe for pedestrians, cyclists and bus riders.

Abbate wants the parallel two-way murderstrips to remain as unsafe and congested as they currently are now, so this kooky Quixote is tilting at the wrong windmill, according to our cartoonist. After all, there have been 732 crashes since January, 2019 in the zone being considered for the redesign, injuring 30 cyclists, 72 pedestrians and 61 motorists — not that Abbate wants to do anything about that.

Hence today’s cartoon.

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.