Friday’s Headlines: Pete, We Hardly Knew Ye Edition

Pete Hamill was honored with a ceremonial street co-naming on Seventh Avenue in the writer’s native Park Slope on Thursday. Everyone covered it, because, indeed, Hamill wrote for every paper at one point or another (NYDN, NY Post). Our old man editor was also on hand, but mostly to schmooze all his old Post, News and various Brooklyn colleagues.

The real story of yesterday’s Hamill event was the bike ride Borough President (and maybe Mayor-elect?) Eric Adams took from Borough Hall to Park Slope. Streetsblog’s Dave Colon was in the saddle to grill Adams on his plans for better road safety (no surprise that Adams supports serious bike infrastructure — he’s a daily cyclist). The Post’s Nolan Hicks broadened his coverage to portray Adams as a throwback to the days when mayors walked among us as real people. The Times didn’t come on the ride, but the paper did do a story about the kind of mayor Adams says he’ll be (so did amNY). (The Paper of Record also looked at Brad Lander’s seeming come-from-ahead win over Corey Johnson for comptroller.)

In other news: