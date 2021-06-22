Tuesday’s Headlines: The Unacceptable Acceptance of Basic Corruption Edition

It’s a kinda funny story.

As he often does, man about town Liam Quigley un-obscured a bent license plate on an MTA truck near the Barclays Center on Sunday. After performing this vital service, NY Post reporter David Meyer tweeted Quigley’s video at the MTA, which responded in particularly glaring tone-deaf fashion.

“Accident”?

We tweeted at Minton for more information about why the MTA seems to be OK with workers who obscure their plates (and, if you watch the video above, also doctor the plates). And we were also concerned about who’s been driving this particular vehicle because, even with the defaced and illegible plate, the car still has four camera-issued school-zone speeding tickets on it, according to city data compiled by How’s My Driving (see photo, right).

But Minton didn’t tweet back. We hope he’ll fill us in when the MTA begins its crackdown on employees who flout the law in such a blatant fashion, though.

Meanwhile, in other news: