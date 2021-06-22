A Round and a Roundy: A Matter of Perspective

Whose park! Um, actually, whose park?

That’s the question being raised today by our national treasure cartoonist, Bill Roundy, as he goes through weeks of press clippings about the 10 p.m. curfew that the NYPD rolled out recently (and later abandoned) for Washington Square Park.

The issue: Rich people who live near the park don’t want so much noise. But people who use the park don’t think of it as a neighborhood garden, but the raucous city resource it has been what seems like four score and seven years.

Who’s right? We’re not taking sides — but we know what’s wrong: letting the NYPD, rather than elected public officials in discussion with stakeholders, decide the matter. The NYPD — aka the hammer that is constantly in search of a nail — is just not the right agency for this job, Roundy makes clear.

In other words, he’s done it … again.

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.