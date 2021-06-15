A Round and a Roundy: Extreme Makeover Edition

This week’s question is, “Why does it take so many deaths before the city Department of Transportation redesigns a roadway to be safer?”

We started asking that question anew last month after the death of teacher Matthew Jensen on McGuinness Boulevard, where 11 pedestrians and three cyclists have been killed since 1995.

Jensen’s death encouraged Mayor de Blasio to quickly commit $40 million for a redesign of the roadway, which is great, but also long overdue.

And it made our national treasure cartoonist remember all the other deadly roadways — depicted above as monsters — that are long overdue for the kind of makeover that will soon tame the McGuinness monster.

