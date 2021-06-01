Tuesday’s Headlines: Eric Adams Just Solved the Car Problem Edition

Why bother to reduce car use — or even stop parking on the sidewalks surrounding Brooklyn Borough Hall — when you can just paint your way to clean air!

That’s what Eric Adams — remember, some polls show him as the leading candidate for mayor right now — proposed over the weekend in a tweet that probably made no sense to anyone:

To recover from the pandemic, we need to reinvest in what makes NYC beautiful. That includes commissioning artists to create murals with paint that breaks down pollutants & harmful compounds in the air, beautifying our city as we rejuvenate it. #CountdownToChange pic.twitter.com/QvyY7Yaeee — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) May 30, 2021

Paint that breaks down pollutants? Like, is that a thing?

Apparently it is: There’s a paint-like product called Airlite that removes pollutants from the air (if you believe the company press release). But some chemists are dubious about its long-term benefits.

One thing scientists agree on is that transportation is the biggest contributor to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, so if Eric Adams wants to clear the air, he should consider starting with cars — not trying to paint over the problem.

In other news from the long, wet weekend: