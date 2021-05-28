Friday’s Headlines: Big Washout Edition
Rain, rain, go away — come on back some other day … when we’re not dying to be outside because we’ve been cooped up for 15 months.
Yes, rain is in the forecast all weekend, thanks to multiple developing storm currently over the Midwest.
But if you’re going to be stuck inside, at least you’ve got plenty of practice … and today’s headlines:
- New York is supposedly a progressive town, right? So how did the mayor’s race basically end up with no progressives? After Scott Stringer went down, many looked to Dianne Morales … whose campaign is now imploding, the Times reports. Where have you gone, Maya Wiley? A city of progressives now turns its lonely eyes to you.
- Meanwhile, Andrew Yang loves more subway cops. (NY Post)
- There’s some movement in Albany to stop drag racing. (NY Post)
- Check out how great the Eastern Queens Greenway could be.
- The Times did its solid interactive layout on the need for urban highway removal (oddly not showing the Brooklyn-Queens, Prospect or Long Island expressways.
- Gov. Cuomo says the LIRR’s East Side Access project is almost done, 15 years after it started. (NY Post, WSJ)
- Like Streetsblog, amNY covered the vigil for hit-and-run victim Matthew Jensen, but downplayed the mayor’s announcement that he would redesign McGuinness Boulevard for safety. Gothamist played it right.
- Speaking of safety, the DOT showed off some good designs for protected bike lanes on dangerous roadways in Sunset Park, which will be converted to one-way streets. (Via Twitter)
- Finally, Gothamist ran an inexplicably bad story on the open streets program, completely taking the driver’s-eye view of a city initiative that made the air cleaner, gave open space to long-suffering neighborhoods, and made roadways demonstrably safer.