Tuesday’s Headlines: More Advocacy Journalism Edition

The Daily News reported late yesterday that a hit-and-run van driver killed a Brooklyn father of 6. And amNY reported that a senior citizen was badly injured by a truck driver in Union Square.

These are, unfortunately, all-too-common stories in our local papers every day because 2021 is already an exceptionally bloody year on New York streets, with 73 fatalities through May 9, up 30 percent from last year, according to NYPD statistics. Total injuries caused by car drivers are up this year (by nearly 8 percent), car crashes that cause injuries are up 5.4 percent, car crashes that injure cyclists are up 32.7 percent. (Those figures don’t include a cabbie who lost control of his Highlander and flipped it over in Williamsburg on Monday, the Daily News reported.)

And all those road violence categories (and others!) are up by triple digits over the last 28 days, compared to the same period last year when the lockdown started.

Whenever we bring up such numbers, Mayor de Blasio dismisses us as “advocacy journalists,” though he never tosses the same pejorative at every tabloid reporter in town who asks him why shootings are up — as if one public epidemic of violence is worthy of concern from the press, while another is simply the niche concern of “advocates.”

Every paper in town has an editorial board calling for the mayor to get on top of all these shootings, calling on Hizzoner to get guns off the streets and hold the gunmen accountable.

But when we ask the mayor why he won’t do the equivalent to end the road violence epidemic — get cars off the streets and hold the reckless drivers accountable — he dismisses us as “advocates.”

We’ll make a deal: If the Times, the Post, the News and amNY start asking why the mayor won’t keep cyclists and pedestrians safe from car drivers, we’ll limit our questions to shootings.

In the meantime, here’s the other news: