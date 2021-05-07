Friday’s Headlines: Daily News Beyond the Pale Edition

We don’t typically take the local papers to task for their non-streets coverage, but the Daily News wood yesterday (right) needs to be called out not just for insensitivity towards the mentally ill, but for continuing the narrative the leads to ballooning, rather than withering, NYPD budgets. Allow us to explain.

The front-page story told the sad tale of John Jeremiah, who sneaked his way into the motorman’s cab of a J train at the Broad Street station on Wednesday morning and delayed service for 90 minutes. The front-page headline was obviously inspired by this sentence in the news story:

“As the suspect was taken from the station on a stretcher, he continued to shout incoherently about vaccines. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, cops said.”

And because it happened on May 5 — Cinco de Mayo — the Daily News front page wrote itself. (The Post had it, too, but too late to make the wood.)

Now, look, we’re not clutching our pearls because we’re fragile flowers; we’re tabloid veterans ourselves and, sure, we can even tip our hat to a great pun headline (alas, “Pyscho de Mayo” does roll right off the tongue). And we’re certainly not pretending there’s no problem with mental illness in our city and in our subway. And we’re not suggesting it’s not news; a subsequent News story made it clear that there have been several saddening incidents on the subways this week alone.

But an emotionally disturbed person needs help — not tabloid snark. And Jeremiah wasn’t even violent, so it’s unclear why he needed to be branded with the ultimate epithet in the mental health trade: psycho.

Besides, there was plenty of other violence and carnage this week that didn’t get the full tabloid treatment — oh, just the garden variety mayhem like a tow truck driver getting shot, for instance — because it doesn’t advance New York Hometown Paper’s agenda.

And that’s the problem with the narrative. As long as the press treats mentally ill people as ticking time bombs instead of as human beings who need help, society will do what it always does: look the other way and then call in the cops. We all know it’s not working, so can we at least agree to, for once, stare into the sclerotic heart of the problem and not avert our gaze by reflexively raising the NYPD budget?

OK, time to get off the soapbox. It’s Friday and we need to relax. Our old man editor is having a stress test today, so wish him luck.

