Tuesday’s Headlines: The Return of the Real Subway Edition

And so ends a pointless, completely destructive experiment in pleasing Andrew Cuomo.

On Monday, the governor who says he doesn’t run the MTA was nonetheless the one to announce that full, 24-7 service would return to the New York City subway system for the first time in a year. And he did so in outrageous fashion — telling riders that he wouldn’t be caught dead on the subway because it’s so crime-ridden and filthy.

We were sitting around the virtual Streetsblog newsroom discussing whether we needed to do a story or merely summarize everyone else’s stories, when transit reporter Dave Colon reminded our old man editor (who is really slowing down lately) of two things: the 12-month shutdown revealed so much of what is truly contemptible in Cuomo’s personality and that any coverage of the year-long subway shutdown would naturally conclude like this scene from “Burn After Reading.”

In the end, Colon offered his own analysis here, which might be the first of the coming tidal wave of “Lame Duck Cuomo” stories.

Everyone (well, almost everyone) covered the full service restoration, too:

In other news: