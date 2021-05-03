Monday’s Headlines: The Shame of Staten Island Edition

As we mentioned last week, it must be terrible to work at the Staten Island Advance and care about the truth about road safety.

The new example? Erik Bascombe’s latest story revealed that Staten Island is the nation’s most dangerous place for pedestrians. But no matter how many good stories he writes about crashes or danger on the Rock, the paper’s editorial board and its Car Lover in Chief, Tom Wrobleski consistently argue against street safety changes and speed cameras.

We wish the Advance would return to its pro-pedestrian editorial position of the 1940s — back when car drivers were just starting their assault on borough residents. Back then, the paper kept a running tally of the death toll on its front page — something that should be revived now.

In other news: