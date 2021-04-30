Friday’s Headlines: It’s Jessica Ramos Day

The Times dropped a big and mostly favorable profile of future governor (did we say that?) State Sen. Jessica Ramos at roughly the same time we dropped a big story on open streets that quoted her as being less supportive of a permanent, 24-7 greenspace for park-starved Jackson Heights than she had been in the past.

Ramos even used the dreaded word “compromise” to suggest that drivers’ needs must be considered, too, despite cars commandeering more than two-thirds of the neighborhood’s public roadway space.

When Ramos’s comments started making waves on Twitter, the senator responded (a bit defensively) on Facebook, “I appreciate the comments. This is why your elected officials organized the workshops with DOT to receive community feedback. … We’re waiting for DOT’s initial concept which should include feedback received at those workshops. It will be an initial concept so there will be more community engagement. This is the process to compromise. Hopefully, we’ll all walk away a little unhappy.”

Huh? That kind of talk didn’t sit well with North Star activist Macartney Morris, who told Streetsblog that Ramos’s comments basically translated to, “Hopefully only a few people are hit and killed by cars.”

“A 24-7 park sounds beautiful, but I don’t know if that’s realistic." Dream big, fight hard! "The goal is to reduce car use & create public space, but we do have to start w/the understanding that there are cars.” Literally not where we need to start. Extremely disappointing. — macartney (@macartney) April 30, 2021

In other news:

The driver of an SUV lost control of her vehicle and slammed into an outdoor dining area in Astoria last night, killing a delivery worker. Cops said it was a “medical episode” (so is America’s addiction to SUVs). All the papers covered it, with various ways of headlining the carnage. The Daily News went with a headline that removed human agency — the driver. The Post focused clearly on the driver’s actions. The Times got the headline basically backwards. Frankly, the best coverage was from Doug Gordon on Twitter:

Drivers crash into sidewalks. Drivers crash into people in crosswalks. Drivers crash into people on bikes in bike lanes. Drivers crash into parked cars. Drivers crash into moving cars. Drivers crash into buildings. Maybe the problem isn't outdoor dining. — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) April 30, 2021