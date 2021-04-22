Thursday’s Headlines: Knives Out at the MTA Edition

The third week of the month is always a favorite — yielding as it does one of the most scintillating regular eruptions of news on our beat, that combination of subway madness and Kabuki theater otherwise known as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority monthly board meeting.

This month’s meeting did not disappoint as the knives came out (figuratively speaking…): The NYPD’s Transit Bureau chief accused the MTA of undermining rider confidence by “fearmongering” on subway crime. True, the subway produced a tabloid feast last month with two murders and two other stabbings but otherwise “crime is at record lows in almost every category,” the top cop, Kathleen O’Reilly reported. And, true to form, the tabloids had another field day. The Post played the story as one of tensions between the NYPD, which reports to Mayor de Blasio, and board members appointed by Gov. Cuomo. The News, meanwhile, focused on the statistics O’Reilly proffered as proof of the safety of our underground.

In more news coming out of the meeting, both tabloids and amNY also ran straightforward (read: laudatory) stories about the MTA’s new renderings of its planned renovations of Penn Station in Manhattan.

Second Ave. Sagas tweeted the best hot take on the story:

In light of the MTA's plans for Penn Station, I often think about how much capital money and time is spent improving getting into and out of NYC vs. how much money and time is spent improving getting around NYC. https://t.co/okutmTPEXZ — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) April 22, 2021

In other news: