Tuesday’s Headlines: People Should Not Assault Open Streets Volunteers Edition

We published a bombshell story with multiple scoops yesterday — including how an open streets volunteer had been attacked by an open streets opponent last week, how open streets equipment was vandalized by open streets opponents, how two DOT workers had been verbally assaulted by open streets opponents, and how some open streets opponents appear to be organizing to apply to run open streets (and then do it badly) — but one of the biggest eyebrow-raisers was the lack of comment from City Hall and the Department of Transportation.

Well, fortunately, late in a very busy day (more on that later), City Hall finally got back to us. And given all the craziness that our story revealed, you can forgive mayoral spokesman Mitch Schwartz for his colorful language:

“We condemn assault and people should not fucking do that,” Schwartz said via email. “We’re very grateful for that volunteer’s work, and the facts of the case as you’ve described them (I’ve been running around today and haven’t had time to look into it myself) are disgusting and unacceptable. DOT will work with NYPD to make sure people are safe on open streets.”

He also said the de Blasio administration would “step in” if any open street opponents stage “some sort of false flag sabotage job.”

Glad we asked. Glad he answered. (DOT also got back to us, but the agency’s answer is going to prompt a follow-up of its own! We call that job security.)

Now, in other news: