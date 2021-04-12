A Round and a Roundy: Godzilla vs. Kong is Not the Real Terror on our Streets

National treasure cartoonist Bill Roundy is certainly not above glomming onto today’s hottest trends.

With “Godzilla vs. Kong” filling theaters nationwide (or, at least theaters in parts of the nation where people don’t believe that COVID is real), our editorial cartoonist took advantage of all the extra clicks he’ll get by putting “Godzilla vs. Kong” in his headline to craft a deep metaphor for the real danger on our streets.

It’s another instant classic that raises the question, “What’s Roundy’s sequel?” Perhaps we can encourage our cartoonist to do more action-movie-themed cartoons (maybe we can get Thanos to snap his fingers and vaporize all the cars in the city).

Stay tuned.

