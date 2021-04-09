Friday’s Headlines: …And the Mets Won Edition

Let’s start with the MTA: The agency was excited about its first ever press conference on moving trains — yesterday’s “take the train to the game” confab aboard a 7 train and a LIRR train bound for Citi Field, home of the soon-to-be- World Champion Heartbroken Runner-Up New York Mets.

Our own Dave Colon was the pool reporter for the press conference, which wasn’t very newsy, except for Colon’s pool report, which was extremely colorful (right down to his footwear). Colon’s most subversive act? He closed the official MTA pool report with a bit of Streetsblog/”Bike to the Mets” activism: “Although the train is the best way to get to Citi Field, there’s still a need for safe bike routes to get two-wheeled fans to the game.”

In other Streetsblog news, our parent company, Open Plans, commissioned a survey from the reputable pollster Data for Progress that revealed (among many things still to come) that a vast majority of the public supports the return of 24-7 service on the subway system.

The results were overwhelming, with 67 percent calling for full service to return. Here’s how that breaks down:

48 percent said they “strongly agree.”

19 percent said they “somewhat agree.”

Only 11 percent said they don’t want the 24-7 subway to return, with just 3 percent voicing strong opposition.

Here’s the fancy Data for Progress chart on that:

We sent the poll out to our friends in the media. And our friends — amNY and Bklyner — covered the public’s clear preference for a subway that never sleeps in the city that never sleeps.

What a day. And the Mets won (a cheapie, but we’ll take it)!

