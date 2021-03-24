Streetfilms: Bike Count on Second Avenue Raises Question — Why So Much Space for Cars?

It’s time for some spacial equity.

Bike traffic on Second Avenue is soaring as we enter spring, with a random count taken on Tuesday afternoon revealing that there are roughly only two times the number of cars as two-wheelers, even though car drivers are allotted five lanes of space for the movement and storage of their vehicles, while cyclists get just half a lane.

Check out Clarence Eckerson’s seminal video here:

Stick around to the end for the payoff of Eckerson’s survey of three intersections:

There were 323 cars and 171 bikes — or 1.9 cars for every bike.

Yet, again, drivers have hegemony over roughly 12 times more space than cyclists.

We’ll be asking elected officials if they plan to do anything about the inequity, which will only increase as efforts continue to promote cycling with new lanes and discourage driving with congestion pricing.