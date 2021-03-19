Friday’s Headlines: Johnson & Johnson & de Blasio Edition

Mayor de Blasio led by example yesterday and got the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine as part of his daily press conference. In fairness, the mayor was funny, joking casually with the First Lady as Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi jabbed him, then saying, “OK, doctor, you have to tell me when you’re giving the shot though,” to show how easy it is to save a life (your own). (The Post covered it.)

The entire Streetsblog crew will be joining Hizzoner in the next few days, thanks to the vaccine eligibility of non-profit journalists (though our old man editor always questions the term, “non-profit journalists,” saying, “I worked for the Post and the Daily News — I never worked at a paper that ever made a profit”).

In any event, we’re so excited to get stuck that we may go and order eight beers apiece at McSorley’s.

In other news: