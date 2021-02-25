Thursday’s Headlines: Well, We Said it Would be Busy Edition

We warned you that Wednesday was going to be a busy day in these parts — and Wednesday did not disappoint. First, let’s take a second to review all the stories that were published on Streetsblog in one day yesterday:

All that while juggling calls and texts from other members of the mainstream media for advice on how to cover the Council hearing and helping NY1 with a story on derelict bikes. Like we said, crazybusy. Here’s what everyone else was working on:

Speaking of NY1, here’s the Spanish-language channel’s derelict bike story, featuring our old man editor (or, as we’re now calling him, El Jefe).

Truck traffic has returned to New York City. (Gothamist)

Now, here’s some great detective work … not done by the CIS. (NYDN)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo: bully, liar and now accused sexual harasser. (NY Times)

Manhattan donors are filling the coffers of would-be mayoral candidates. (WSJ)

Stars — they’re just like us! Bruce Springsteen got treated like any old driver, with a DA dropping charges against him for doing something wrong. (NY Post)

And, finally, a Friend of Streetsblog who tweets as Cycle NYC was happy to report that most of the snow had finally melted from the bike path along the Belt Parkway. But now the issue is a bathtub: