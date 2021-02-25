Thursday’s Headlines: Well, We Said it Would be Busy Edition
We warned you that Wednesday was going to be a busy day in these parts — and Wednesday did not disappoint. First, let’s take a second to review all the stories that were published on Streetsblog in one day yesterday:
- We did a massive preview of the issues that would come up at the day’s Council hearing on moving the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad to the Department of Transportation.
- We published Charles Komanoff’s testimony at said Council hearing.
- We did a quick hit on Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez snarking on new DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman at said hearing.
- We wrote up the hearing itself — with Julianne Cuba’s sharp-eyed angle.
- Like our coverage, the Daily News‘s coverage also focused on how few investigations the CIS actually does.
- So did amNY.
- The Post played it more or less straight, but pointed out how few CIS investigations actually lead to arrests.
- We wrote up the a terrible crash that claimed a 6-year-old boy’s life in Brooklyn.
- The Daily News and the Post had more details from the scene.
- And Families for Safe Streets pointed out an insensitive tweet by the mayor after the death. It’s “crash,” not “accident,” Mr. Mayor!
- The Post also covered the funeral.
- We printed an exclusive — Exclu! — on the city’s decision to fund a bill that will crack down on reckless driving.
- We even offered our national treasure cartoonist’s take on placard abuse and subway crime — yes, there’s a connection!
All that while juggling calls and texts from other members of the mainstream media for advice on how to cover the Council hearing and helping NY1 with a story on derelict bikes. Like we said, crazybusy. Here’s what everyone else was working on:
- Speaking of NY1, here’s the Spanish-language channel’s derelict bike story, featuring our old man editor (or, as we’re now calling him, El Jefe).
- Truck traffic has returned to New York City. (Gothamist)
- Now, here’s some great detective work … not done by the CIS. (NYDN)
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo: bully, liar and now accused sexual harasser. (NY Times)
- Manhattan donors are filling the coffers of would-be mayoral candidates. (WSJ)
- Stars — they’re just like us! Bruce Springsteen got treated like any old driver, with a DA dropping charges against him for doing something wrong. (NY Post)
- And, finally, a Friend of Streetsblog who tweets as Cycle NYC was happy to report that most of the snow had finally melted from the bike path along the Belt Parkway. But now the issue is a bathtub:
@nyc311 snow appears to be gone now, new problem, there is a bathtub on the #bike lane now, is that @BKGreenway responsibility? pic.twitter.com/gmWY4uccjW
